Kylie Jenner reveals the interior of his new villa !

Kylie Jenner has agreed to open the doors of his villa ! The star has then done a room tour impressive with her best friend !

Kylie Jenner has just unveiled a video its huge villa on TikTok. In fact, the bomb has filmed a room tour with her friend Stassie. And the video made the buzz on the web. We’ll let you discover why…

Kylie Jenner may be 22 years old, the star already has a life of a billionaire ! In effect, the business woman is part of the celebrities and the richest of the planet. She then has a heritage rather impressive !

The young mother has bought a huge villa at a value ofe 36.5 million of dollars to Los Angeles. However, the it-girl is still rather discreet about his home. And the photos of her home are rather rare on the web.

Yesterday, Kylie Jenner has agreed to open the doors of his palace to achieve a video with his BFF. Indeed, the pretty brunette has filmed Stassie Karanikolaou in a room turn on TikTok. What crazy users !

The girlfriend Kylie Jenner welcomes us in the entrance of the villa. This last opens the door and shows us the living room of the star. But that’s not all ! Stassie we then shows the garage of the young woman. And it is rather impressive !

We can discover a dozen voitures luxury stored in the room. Ferrari, Bugatti or Rolls Royce… Kylie denies himself nothing !

Kylie Jenner made the buzz with her room tour !

Users were impressed by the video. It must be said that thea house of Kylie Jenner is sublime. The sequence, therefore, has the tower of the canvas.

Internet users are more 20 million to share the TikTok of Stassie. But that’s not all ! These latter have not hesitated to give their opinion in comments.

“And yet, this is not even the half of the house “, “This is madness “, “Amazing,” “The dream “ can I read among the responses. No doubt about it : the star has hit hard with this little visit. Will she show us the remains of his palace ?

