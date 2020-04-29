Kylie Jenner reveals the number (huge) of kids that she wants to have !

Confined to the home, the stars communicate with the rest of the world thanks to social networks. Kylie Jenner spoke at length with her best friend on Instagram Live. She has entrusted to him want 7 children… but not yet be ready for the second !

Since the beginning of the confinement, the Kardashian sisters can’t see. Kylie Jenner attends in his large house with her 2 year old daughter, Stormi (born out of his relationship with the rapper, Travis Scott), and spoke of his desire to raise a large family. The superstar of 22 years went to confession talking with her best friend Anastasia Karanikolaou (the so-called Stassie Baby), a discussion broadcast live on Instagram.

Kylie Jenner has revealed in particular want “7 children in all“, 3 more than in January, when she explained to see “surely with 4 children“. However, Kylie doesn’t give little brother or little sister Stormi in the immediate future : “Pregnancy is not a joke, it is something serious and it is hard, I am not yet ready for it.“

Kylie Jenner is itself a member of a large family. The pretty brunette has a total of seven brothers and sisters : Burt and Casey, born of the first marriage of his dad to Caitlyn (formerly Bruce) Jenner with Chrystie Scott, Brandon and Brody, who were born of the second marriage of Caitlyn with Linda Thompson, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé and Rob Kardashian, the fruit of the first marriage of her mother Kris Jenner with the late Rob Kardashian, and lastly Kendall, with whom she shares the same two parents.

The life in a large family, Kylie Jenner known. Her daughter Stormi, already close to her cousins, could live the same experience !