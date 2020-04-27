Kylie Jenner reveals the out of the ordinary activities that she loves to quarantine…

Kylie Jenner intends to raise awareness of her fans to the dangers of the outbreak of coronavirus, which is rampant in the world. After seeing the message from general Jerome Adams on television who asked for help with influencers in the prevention of covid-19, the young woman immediately grabbed his phone to make a video to its subscribers.

Worried, she explains : “I know that I remember you all the days of the importance of containment at this time. I am on my ninth day of quarantine ( … ), The coronavirus is a very real danger. Please, stay home“, she asked her followers. “If you live with your parents, you don’t want to go home and make your parents sick. You might have, do not even know it and infect other people. It is serious and the only way to slow down the process is to stay at home because there is no cure for the moment“.

Disgusted to see that some people still feel invincible in the face of this virus, it reminds us of : “No one is immune to this disease. The young are not immune. New evidence show that a large percentage of people that are currently in the hospital are young adults“. To finish it ended on an encouraging note, and more positive, adding : “We’ll go through it together. You just have to listen, respect, be put in quarantine.“

A few days ago, Kylie had revealed that her pregnancy with her daughter Stormi Webster had helped her prepare for the quarantine because at the time, she did not leave that very rarely his house. She also revealed her favorite activity during her confinement : the puzzles ! A new business trend ?