KYLIE JENNER REVEALS WHAT JOB SHE WOULD DO IF SHE WASN’T FAMOUS: THE MAKE-UP ARTIST

In a new vlog posted on her YouTube channel, Kylie Jenner has revealed her dream job (if she wasn’t a multi-million dollar cosmetics industry entrepreneur, of course).

It’s hard not to think of Kylie as the fifth most followed person on Instagram and a very rich young beauty mogul, simply because that’s a fact. Yet the 23-year-old can imagine an alternate reality, where she is not the head of Kylie Cosmetics and is not famous, in this parallel universe what would she do? He revealed it precisely in this new vlog.

” I wish I was a celebrity makeup artist ,” Kylie reveals in her eye doctor’s office.

” I wish I was you, ” adds Kylie, turning to her makeup artist Ariel Tejada, who accompanied her on the visit. The famous MUA would like to be a pastry chef or painter instead.

This leads Kylie to look for a solution: ” We should do it as a hobby … I should be a makeup artist as a hobby .”

Then, however, she realizes that she is already ” some kind of ” make-up artist: ” I do everyone’s makeup and live my dream, ” Kylie admits.

Ariel then starts a video collaboration with her friend-client: ” We have to make a YouTube video where we exchange parts! ”

Of course, we can’t wait to watch it.

However, in the second part of the vlog, Kylie lets Ariel Tejada and her glam squad curate her beauty look for the video footage of the campaign for the new Kylie Cosmetics Leopard Collection.

Well, she said it’s a hobby.