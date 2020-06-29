Kylie Jenner says “cut these books quarantine”, as she poses in a bikini

Kylie Jenner set fitness goals.

The follow-up stories Instagram, the founder of Kylie Cosmetics has revealed that she wanted to lose her “kilos of quarantine” with a video hot.

“ok to cut these kilos in quarantine from tomorrow “, she captioned the message, that was a snapshot from January of this year, and with Jenner wearing a bikini.

In the past, the 22-year old woman is associated with her famous sisters to join their training sessions. After welcoming her daughter Stormi Webster in 2018, a source close to Jenner told E! The news that she likes to do “a lot of HIIT training (high intensity interval) and has to constantly change movements” and that working with her sisters sweat is transformed into a ” family event fun in the morning.”

“She loves to train with his sisters, and motivate many,” said the insider at the time. But, according to the source, Jenner is not the biggest fan of training in general.