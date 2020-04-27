Kylie Jenner says that her pregnancy has “prepared” quarantine

On Instagram, Kylie Jenner drew a parallel between the confinement to home due to the coronavirus, and pregnancy, which took place there more than two years.

Like millions of other people across the world, Kylie Jenner is forced to remain confined to her home in an attempt to stem the spread of the coronavirus. A measure she takes to heart. In quarantine for several days at his home, the star of reality-tv 22-year-old expressed Thursday 19 march 2020 in its story Instagram to remind its subscribers at which point it was necessary to follow the precautionary measures and the “social distancing”.

Pushing the reflection further, the mom of the little Stormi (2 years, born out of his relationship with rapper Travis Scott) has also drawn a parallel with the current pandemic and its last pregnancy. “I’m on my eighth day of confinement. My pregnancy I was prepared for it, I haven’t left the house for months,” she wrote.

Kylie Jenner speaks out on Instagram about the containment general to counter the spread of the virus Covid-19 © Instagram

In September 2017, TMZ was the first site to reveal the pregnancy of the founder of Kylie Cosmetics. After this, Kylie Jenner had spent the following months to flee the paparazzi, to avoid public appearances and to be partially displayed on the social networks. She had also made the choice not to announce anything and nothing is confirmed until the birth of her daughter, which occurred on February 1, 2018.

“I knew it was what was best for us”

Later, during an interview in August 2018 “Vogue Australia“she had justified his desire to keep her pregnancy a secret. “I knew it was what was best for us, that me and Stormi to remain discrete. The hormones become uncontrollable, and the emotions are heightened, and I had the impression of not being prepared… I just knew it was better for me to enjoy the experience if I was doing it in a private way. I had the feeling that it was a special and sacred and I was not ready to share it with the entire world. I just wanted to keep it to myself”, she had slipped.

Has to read also : Kylie Jenner travels to Disney World with Travis Scott, and their daughter, Stormi