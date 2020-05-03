Kylie Jenner says that Travis Scott is still his best friend

The stories don’t always end badly. The evidence K+T with the power couple incarnate by Kylie Jenner and Travis Scottafter 2 years of love and a small Stormi born in 2018, each has continued his road to his side... Kylie was entrusted on this relationship Harper’s BAZAAR, she appeared on the cover of fashion magazine in march.
The journalist asked him the question that a lot of people would have liked to ask : Is–the anniversary of Stormi has been brought closer to both parents ? Kylie and Travis. Response of the interested :
We have a relationship so awesome, we are like best friends.
What unites them, above all, it is their small Stormi : “We both love Stormi and we want what is best for it. We stay in contact. I think [[my parents] in some situations, what they would do. They have been very close to me, and I want the same thing for Stormi. “
Things will therefore remain at this stage between them...