Kylie Jenner sells the company that has made a billionaire… And the price is exorbitant !

Halloween is over and Kylie Jenner must now focus on its Christmas collections. Side costume she had put the package in disguising himself several times. First she replayed the scene of the kiss at the MTV VMA 2003 Madonna and Britney Spears with his girlfriend Stacy before playing the rabbit of Playboy. Kylie Jenner has perfected his look Madonna in an outfit that is completely black, that it was associated with a blonde wig and a red lipstick dark red that you can imagine come straight from his numerous collections of lipsticks. She then disguised, always with Stacie, in rabbit Playboy before reproducing the princess cult Disney with his band.

As your every year, she just released a Christmas collection with its brand Kylie Cosmetics. The program, of the lipsticks, as always, palettes of eyeshadows, of blushs, lipsticks… And packaging too canon ! Live on social media, Kylie is constantly unveiling new products. It is the best showcase advertising for his brand and everything is constantly sold out and in a very short time. To the astonishment of all, Kylie has just yet to sell part of the shares of his company, 51 % exactly. And the big winner is the american group Coty, the parent company of other companies famous fragrances like Hugo Boss, cosmetic, Bourjois products, or the products professional hair Wella.

Today, Kylie Cosmetics worth $ 1.2 billion, a giant of the industry. For the modest sum of 600 million dollars, Coty has acquired units of Kylie Cosmetics and will ensure the development of the brand and will ensure the manufacture, distribution and marketing. While the mom of Stormi will always look after the communications and new products. Not to mention the image of the mark that is, all the same, his character ! This sale is a nine digit number casts doubt on other possible projects of Kylie. Coming from a family of entrepreneur, his fans think that it will not stop in so good way.

Constance, Therapy