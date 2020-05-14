Kylie Jenner separated, and confined with Travis Scott : her sweet message

Despite their break-up last fall, Kylie Jenner did not hesitate to write a message on the occasion of the anniversary of Travis Scott on his account Instagram. It must be said that the star of reality tv 22-year-old linked up with the american rapper, since together they are the parents of a daughter, Stormi, 2 years. They have since remained very close, and are even confined together, to continue to spend time as a family. The youngest billionaire in the world has posted a long message birthday to rapper, thanking him for being a great dad for Stormi. “DADA. Happy birthday to the best dad of the year ! I agree, slowly, but surely the fact that Storm is a girl dad. But no matter, we have done half of this marvel. The most funny, the most beautiful, the most intelligent and the most loving of all the babies. The best gift. Ok I’m crying. I love you for always “

Always be a member of the family

Kylie Jenner is not the only one in the clan Kardashian in him to have wished a good anniversary. Kim Kardashian, the sister of the founder of Kylie Cosmetics has also wished a happy birthday to the father of his niece. Just like Kris Jenner who has a published a word, always on the social network Instagram ” Happy birthday Trav !!! You are a father, a brother, a son and a friend incredible and I love the way you love us all ! Thank you for all the wonderful memories that we share… I love you and I hope you’re having a fantastic day ! With all my love, Mama K, ” wrote the business woman of 64 years old.

The evidence that Travis Scott will always be a member of the family.