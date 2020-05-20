Kylie Jenner sexy in his new villa at 36.5 million dollars!!!

Kylie Jenner has purchased a villa at 36.5 million dollars!!! And what could be better than sexy photos to inaugurate the premises ?

During the containment, Kylie Jenner has decided to invest in the stone. The young billionaire comes to the acquisition of a villa to 36.5 million. MCE TV shows you everything !

In this period hinge for the economy of the country, covid-19 requiresthe whole world is confined to his home. And Kylie Jenner, too !

The mother of Stormi do not go out of her home. It occupies her days playing with her daughter, cooking, and gardening.

But that’s not all ! The pretty brunette also invests in real estate. As revealed by the Daily Mail, the darling of Travis Scott just made a new acquisition. Still in L. A.

Kylie Jenner just bought a villa in Los Angeles a value of $ 36.5 million. It is what it is !

Inside, 14 bathrooms, a huge swimming pool, the greenery, 7 rooms to receive friend and family… in Short, the huge house of several hectares fascinate users !

A business woman seasoned, Kylie Jenner has therefore the same managed to reduce the price of the property. The villa located in Holmby Hills was worth $ 45 million, net to the seller. Well done Kylie !

Kylie Jenner sexy in his new villa !

To inaugurate his new villa, Kylie Jenner posted photos her on his account Instagram ! Real professional of selfies, just like her half-sister Kim, the mom of Stormi posted two shots very sexy !

The opportunity for internet users to discover corners of his huge villa. One sees, therefore, a huge bay window overlooking the outside. But also a corner desk equipped with a computer.

The property also features a basketball courta corner for a picnic but also 4 guest houses are independent, therefore, to receive his friends.

The Daily Mail has got hold of the photos of the propertyand the least we can say is that the daughter of Kris Jenner has made the right choice. As a reminder, the pretty brunette is already the owner of a building in Beverly Hills. As well as a vacation home in Palm Springs.

See this publication on Instagram

Tags : kylie jenner – Kylie Jenner 2020 – Kylie Jenner news – kylie jenner los angeles – kylie jenner house – Kylie Jenner millionaire – kylie jenner villa