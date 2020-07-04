Kylie Jenner sexy with her sister Kendall on Instagram !

In your account of Instagram, Kylie Jenner posted a beautiful black and white photography, with her sister Kendall Jenner !

Kylie and Kendall Jenner are on all fronts. The two sœurettes tirelessly to promote your brand of cosmetics, KENDALL X KYLIE…

Now it’s official ! Kylie Jenner and Kendall they have worked together during the filming of an ad for the brand of Kylie Cosmetics.

The video was released on social networks, on the 21st of June finally. And, of course, the images have caused millions of reactions in social networks.

In this last, Kylie and Kendall look at the lens with sensuality. Do not hesitate to play with the cameras with a game of glances.

Since the past 26th of June, fans of the two young women can get the makeup collection. And this is already a cardboard.

Yesterday, on the social networksKylie Jenner published a photo in black-and-white with Kendall Jenner. Remember, therefore, in the latter, which has already been made the recharge on the market…

Kylie Jenner and Kendall, precious, in a black and white photo

Kendall Jenner and Kylie Jenner are very proud to have launched his brand of makeup. This is now two weeks that the two influenceuses when you do this, the promotion in social networks.

Just released to the public, the collection has already been out of stock. Proud of them, Kylie and Kendall Jenner have thanked their fans in Instagram.

By way of gratitude, which, therefore, have confessed on the social networks have replenished the stock. To the delight of its subscribers, as well.

To do so, Kylie Jenner shared a beautiful photo in black and white. Next to her older sister, Kendall Jenner, the mother of Stormi is so sublime.

As a caption, so write : “It’s a go -20% on the entire website Kyliecomestics.com. I have delivered the products from the palette of Kendall “. Three, two, one, shoppez !

