Kylie Jenner shared what makes them the most happy in confinement

Stressed out by the environmental context ? Here is a time purely regressive to relax and think of something else.

While the media and internet users do not have the word “coronavirus” to the mouth, Kylie Jenner has decided to offer its fans a little break, time to share the photo adorable of her daughter Stormi in his bath. “This photo makes me happy “says very simply, the star of reality tv show in the caption of his post Instagram.

A baby chubby and bubbles, what better way to counter the paranoia room, and remember the essential : the family. All in all, more than 9.5 million fans who allowed themselves to be moved by the boiling of Stormi Webster, 2 years old.

Several members of the clan Kardashian-Jenner have been outbid on the publication. “It makes me so happy “said the sister of Kylie, Kim Kardashian West, 39 years. “It makes me happy “commented Hailey Baldwin, 23 years old.

Recently, Kylie Jenner had brought the wrath of the public by initiating the expert of containment. The young star, however, has made a gift of a million dollars to help the health professionals to buy masks and other necessary protective equipment during the pandemic then. The United States currently account for more cases of coronavirus than any other country in the world.