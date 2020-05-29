Kylie Jenner : she passes it back to the short bob, its cut signature

Kylie Jenner has gone through several styles of hair. Hair pink, blue, multi-coloured, with or without extensions, short or long, the billionaire 22-year-old is in constant evolution with her hair. On October 8, she posted on Instagram a photograph, where she was discovered with a “bob haircut” is the square that all the stars wear this fall.

After the new burst of the separation between Kylie Jenner and her friend Travis Scott, the young woman has posted on his account Instagram a photo of her with a ” bob haircut “. Hair short and curled at the ends. A few weeks ago it was his big sister Kim Kardashian who had opted for this look capillary. It is a return back to Kylie Jenner who had already opted for a bob cut.On the occasion of his campaign of make-up Kylie Comestics in collaboration with Balmain in September last year. In the space of just five weeks, she changed her wig more than three times according to his account Instagram.

Kylie Jenner, the star of the 1001 hairstyles

At every opportunity, Kylie Jenner took the opportunity to adopt the hairstyle she wants and start a trend. When she posed on the cover of Playboy magazine, the star had opted for a long wavy hair mermaid just like on the filming of the documentary of her ex boyfriend, rapper Travis Scott. What will be the next crazy hair-Kylie Jenner ?