Kylie Jenner : She wants four children !

The star of The Incredible Family Kardashian if it is assigned on its future as a mother in a video YouTube.
In it, Kylie and Kim answer questions from their fans while make-up. Kylie Jenner announced thatshe wanted to have four children but she wanted to first focus on Stormi and did not think to have children in the next few years.
In the video, Kylie makeup Kim with her new products from her makeup line KKW Beauty and his Kylie Cosmetics.
“I see myself definitely having four children but I still have no timeline for it. I do not think having four children right away, but in the 7 next years, yes. “
Stormi big sister ? We said yes !