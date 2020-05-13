Kylie Jenner shocked by the death of Pop Smoke: she reacts ! (PHOTO)

Kylie Jenner is once again in mourning. After Kobe Bryant, it is a tribute to the rapper Pop Smoke, murdered in his villa in Los Angeles.

The year 2020 is a bad start ! After Kobe Bryant, the rapper Pop Smoke is murdered at his home. Kylie Jenner reacts on social networks ! MCE TV says it all !

YET ANOTHER DEATH IN HOLLYWOOD

Sad news for Hollywood. The death of Kobe Bryant had already messed up the whole world. On the 26th of January last, the athlete succumbed to a helicopter accident in the company of his daughter and other passengers. And if the fans have struggled to recover from this tragedy, another celebrity has joined the basketball player. Saddened by the death of Pop Smoke, Kylie Jenner reacts on his account Instagram.

Los Angeles has still been a drama. Yesterday morning, the rapper was quietly at home, individuals have penetrated the interior of his home. Surprised by the presence of the rapper, the armed men then shot at before running. For the moment, the motive is not yet known, but the police think that it is a burglary. Today, the stars make it tribute, including Kylie Jenner.

Kylie Jenner in mourning after the death of Pop Smoke !

On his Twitter account, Kylie Jenner has taken to take the word. In fact, shocked by the death of the rapper, the star wanted to pay him a last tribute. In fact, two messages came to slip into the news feed of the social network of the young woman. It deplores the year horrible that’s only the beginning. “I’ve had enough of 2020” Then says the mother of Stormi on Twitter.

Subsequently, Kylie Jenner wrote a simple “Rest in peace Pop Smoke. “ Since yesterday, Los Angeles is again in mourning. The rapper, 20-year-old succumbed to his injuries while he seemed to be promised to a beautiful career in the world of american rap. Sad news for the fans.

