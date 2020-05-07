Kylie Jenner shocked by the murder racist Ahmaud Arbery !

Kylie Jenner and many celebrities are mobilized to ensure that justice is done for the murder of the young man of 25 years, Ahmaud Arbery.

Kylie Jenner uses his status celebrity to express his outrage at the murder of Ahmaud Arbery. The young man was assassinated while he was jogging in the State of Georgia. MCE TV tells you everything from A to Z !

When it comes to take a position on social networks, Kylie Jenner responds always this. Last January, Kobe Bryant was the death in a crash of helicopter.

A new one that had touched the young woman. As well, the mom Stormi had not hesitated to him tribute on his account Instagram by posting a photo of the basketball player.

As it is, most of the american stars post a picture of the athlete and of his daughter in order tobring their support to his family. A touching gesture which has taken huge proportions.

This time, Kylie Jenner and her sidekicks have therefore taken possession of the social network for express their pain in the face of the murder of Ahmaud Arbery.

The United States is at this moment under the shock. The murderers of the young man of 25 years are still in freedom. He had been killed while he was quietly jogging in the streets of Georgia.

Kylie Jenner saddened by the death of Ahmaud Arbery !

Ahmaud was a young african-american native of the district of Brunswick. Allegedly mistaken for a suspect, he was taken on a hunt at a sport output. A former agent of the force of order and his son have killed February 23.

But while the affair seemed to be buried, the images of murder come to be put online. And the killers have not yet faced the court. In fact, stars such as Kylie Jenner still seeking justice.

“No justice, no peace. “ Wrote even Snoop Dogg on her own post. Anger rumbles in the world of celebrities. Kylie Jenner do not hesitate, therefore, not to provide its support for the good cause !

Tags : news Kylie Jenner – kylie jenner – Kylie Jenner 2020 – Kylie Jenner news – Kylie Jenner news – Kylie Jenner insta – Kylie Jenner Instagram – Kylie Jenner murder