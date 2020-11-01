Kylie Jenner shows her great resemblance to her mother Kris Jenner

In a video shared on her Instagram account, Kylie shows her great resemblance to her mother.

Kylie Jenner took to Instagram to share an announcement for her new leopard-inspired collection for Kylie Cosmetics.

And the 23-year-old Keeping Up With The Kardashians star bore an uncanny resemblance to her mother, Kris Jenner, 64.

The makeup mogul looked sensational as she wore a pixie cut wig that looked incredibly similar to Kris’ hairstyle.

Kylie wore a thick smudge of eyeliner for the look, as well as a pair of chunky gold earrings. The image was part of a series of shots featured in Kylie’s new campaign, which featured a snapshot of the reality star dressed in a leopard print jumpsuit.

Kylie Jenner and her mother are known to be extremely close, and Kris is credited with helping bring all of her daughters’ careers into the spotlight.

Kylie recently shared a video of herself letting Kris do her makeup on YouTube.