Kylie Jenner shows off her natural hair before Christmas

Kylie Jenner received massive praise when she wowed fans with her natural hair look in the latest picture.

The makeup mogul, famous for wearing wigs and extensions in a variety of shades, took to her Instagram story to flaunt her ‘real’ locks that are dyed red.

The ‘Keeping Up with the Kardashians’ star looked more confident and beautiful with her original hair, admitting that she should leave her hair like this more often.

Kylie, 23, was apparently going to give her natural hair “more love” when she captioned the post: “My real hair is cute, I have to give it more love.”

The star’s natural hair comes after she revealed that she ‘does more stuff’ on her own YouTube channel, where she can hypnotize fans with her authentic self.

 

Kylie, who shares her two-year-old daughter Stormi with rapper Travis Scott, admitted in 2017 that she “feels constant pressure” to maintain her image, adopting a “different personality” to the world.

