Kylie Jenner single ? His touching declaration to Travis Scott

Their love story seemed to be a real fairy tale. After their meeting in 2017 and the birth of their daughter, Stormi in 2018, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott had surprised everyone by confirming their break-up a few months ago. But last February, a source close to both stars told the site The Sun that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott were together again : “Kylie and Travis are together again, but they are moving slowly. They will keep their separate houses and do not want to do anything too public, because if things go wrong, they don’t want to announce another separation. Kylie doesn’t want the public to know all the ups and downs of her relationship with Travis. When she is ready to announce that they are back together, she will. For the moment, they are happy. They spend most of their time together with Stormi”.

“I love you for always”

Very discreet, Kylie Jenner has not yet confirmed to be back in a couple with the father of her daughter Stormi. But this Thursday, April 30th, the young woman has revived the rumor then that she decided to celebrate the anniversary of Travis Scott. On his account Instagram, Kylie Jenner has unveiled many shots of the rapper with their daughter Stormi : “Happy birthday to the dad of the year ! I start slowly but surely to accept the fact that this storm was the daughter of his dad. But no matter. The little baby is the most beautiful, intelligent, loving and funny. The most beautiful gift. OK I’m crying. I love you forever,” wrote the young mother in legend. A very beautiful declaration of love that has touched millions of internet users. For his part, Travis Scott responded with several émotionnes including a heart.

By Alexia Felix