Kylie Jenner sold his company to cosmetics for a lovely pactolus

At just 22 years old, the young Kylie Jenner has just sell his cosmetics company for an astronomical amount.

In 2015, Kylie Jenner was engaged in entrepreneurship based at the age of only 18 years his company make-up : Kylie Cosmetics. Selling to the departure of the products for the lips, the brand rapidly expands its business to finally offer all types of make-up and other cosmetic products.

The young woman is being made to know in the show The incredible family Kardashianbroadcast in France on the chain E!, Kylie Cosmetics manages to be a real empire, particularly thanks to its huge number of subscribers on social networks. A company that allows him to become the youngest billionaire in history in march, 2019 and who is now worth the tidy sum of 1.2 billion dollars.

Kylie Jenner sells 51% of his company

This week, the youngest billionaire of the world has finally decided to sell 51% of the shares of his company, Kylie Cosmetics, pocketing the passage to the half of its value, nearly $ 600 million.

The little sister of Kim Kardashian so has ceded control of his company to Coty, another american band of cosmetics including perfumes Hugo Boss, makeup Bourjois or even products Wella.

Kylie Jenner keeps the control over 49% of the brand

With 49% of the units remaining, Kylie Jenner keeps a foot in the stirrup. It was concluded with Coty that it would remain the public figure of the brand and that she would always have the control on the new initiatives in respect of the goods and of the communication of the company.

“This new partnership between Kylie and Coty is a step exciting in the new strategy of Coty of focusing on his sector of the beauty […] Kylie is an icon of modern times, with an incredible sense of the consumers of beauty products, and we believe in the high potential”, announced that Peter Harf, chairman of the board of directors of Coty.

Remains to be seen whether this news will be addressed in the next season The incredible family Kardashian on E!. Not sure, saw that, like his half-sister, Kourtney Kardashian, Kylie Jenner has decided to put a little in withdrawal of the program…

