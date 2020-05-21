Kylie Jenner : spending heavily to ensure their safety at daily

Concerned for his security, Kylie Jenner is spending a lot of money to ensure their safety at daily. The one who does his shopping surrounded by an army of body guards is not joking with this topic…

Be a star, this has its advantages, but also disadvantages. Kylie Jenner knows something : the young billionaire is adored the world over, thanks in particular to his brand of makeup Kylie Cosmetics, but the flip side of the coin, this is the concern around security.

To ensure daily, she spends a lot of money every month just to be able to do the shopping surrounded by a veritable army of body guardsas the handed his father, Caitlyn Jenner, in the british edition of the show I’m a celebrity get me out of here, in which it participates.

A lot of money

“I bet Kylie would spend between 300 000 and 400 000 dollars per month for his or her safety, wherever she goes. It is a big operation”explains it to another participant, which falls from the bare face of the figure put forward : “350 000 ! But what is it for all this money, a suit of armor invincible ?“

Caitlyn Jenner is said to be “sad“by this situation. “But it is like that since always, Kendall and Kylie like to benefit from all this security”adds the father of the two youngest sisters of the clan Kardashian-Jenner.

Already a victim of a burglary

If the family is so conservative, it is also because she has had a few experiences that may be traumatic. Nobody has forgotten the terrible burglary which has been a victim of Kim Kardashian in Paris in October, 2016 in a private mansion in the 8th arrondissement, the criminals were pretending to be police officers prior to tie up the star, and then are left with a booty estimated at nine million euros.

Kendall Jenner has also been the victim of a theft a few months later, in march 2017. 200 000 dollars of jewelry was stolen at her homewhile she was organizing a party. There was every reason to believe that the author of the mischief was one of his close friends.

