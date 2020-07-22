Kylie Jenner sublime in a tight white dress!

On vacation for a few days, Kylie Jenner has just appeared in a super stylish and tight dress in the streets of Laguna Beach!

Last Sunday, Kylie Jenner was pictured in Laguna Beach, California! The 22 year old young woman wore a beautiful long white dress very tight… MCE TV tells you more!

A few days ago, Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott and their daughter Stormi put their bags down at the resort town of Laguna Beach! Indeed, the little family has taken a little getaway in southern California!

Thus, Sunday July 19, 202 0, the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan was photographed while she shone in an ultra stylish outfit ! Indeed, the star wore a long white dress very tight, a striped shirt tied on the front as well as Dior shoes!

A look that her many fans must have loved ! Indeed, the many fans of Kylie Jenner adore her outfits, each more stylish than the next!

Kylie Jenner: Internet users are fans of her Marine Serre suits

Kylie Jenner often posts photos of her best looks on Instagram! Photos that Internet users love! Indeed, each of the pieces that it displays on the social network often ends up out of stock a few moments later …

Proof that Stormi’s mom has become a real fashion icon for her many fans! Thus, her last photo where she appears in the Marine Serre jumpsuit has much more to Internet users!

We, therefore, invite you to discover some internet user comments! They are all more adorable than the others! “ Too beautiful Kylie Jenner! The combinations suit you superbly! Like everything you wear! ” ” Magnificent! “

Can we read on the social network of the beautiful Kylie! Compliments that should make him happy ! We invite you to discover the post in question below!