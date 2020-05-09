Kylie Jenner supported by Travis Scott for this pandemic

Charli XCX feels “extremely lucky” to be able to spend the confinement period with his beloved Huck Kwong, a chance that while the world does not share during the current pandemic.

The interpreter of ‘Boom Clap’ is now at home with her boyfriend and she has admitted that she is aware of the fact that it is a great privilege.

Next to a photo showing it in the company of his partner, the star wrote on Instagram: “This photo was taken by my brother in confinement, for a shoot we did for @lofficielusa. For a reason I ignore, and especially today, I feel very lucky and privileged of me to be found in this quarantine situation with him and two other people that I like a lot. I’m really account today. I know that this situation is not the same for everyone and I am so lucky and grateful for that. Make sure you stay connected with your friends and your families, continue to call, continue to send love, to share the optimism and joy, it may be that someone needs it. Take care of yourself and be happy.”

Moreover, the singer’s 27-year-old is determined to design his new album during this confinement period. However, she recently confessed that it was sometimes weird to write with his boyfriend at his side is a “whole new experience for it”. The star has, however, confided that she was surprised by the productivity of which it made proof during this health crisis.

She shared with the BBC: “I feel good in this moment. There are days where I think ‘Oh my god, I do nothing at all and I feel lost.’ But in general, I am quite surprised by my productivity.”

In addition, Charli thinks that the way she has been able to work on an album since her home will change the way it will work in the future.

She added: “A part of me wondered why I’ve never done this before. I like to do too many more to travel and stay at home to listen to my music. I’ve never done this before. I’ve always had to do a million things at the same time and I had very little time to record my songs. So I think it will change because I love doing things like that.”