Kylie Jenner surpasses 200 million followers on Instagram; is the fourth to achieve it

The famous Kylie Jenner managed to enter the select group of four people who have managed to overcome the barrier of 200 million followers on Instagram

The American businesswoman and socialite Kylie Jenner, who achieved her fame after her appearance on the reality show of the Kardashian family “Keeping Up with the Kardashians”, surpassed the barrier of 200 million followers in the social network of Instagram, being the fourth person in history to achieve it.

Kylie Jenner, 23, currently has 201 million followers on Instagram. At 21, Kylie became the youngest billionaire in history, beating the record set by Mark Zuckerberg’s founder when he was 23.

However, the model’s companies ‘Kylie Skin’ and ‘Kylie Cosmetics’ were about to put her in jail for fraud, after the businesswoman presented false tax documents to Forbes, IRS, and Coty. The latter is the company that bought Kylie Cosmetics half.

For this reason, the specialized business magazine Forbes removed Kylie Jenner on May 29, 2020, from its famous list of billionaires, for inflating the value of her cosmetics business.

Sister Kendall Jenner and half-sister Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe Kardashian, recently became the fourth person to exceed 200 million followers on Instagram, entering the select group with actor Dwayne Johnson “The Rock” (204 million), the singer Ariana Grande (207 million) and the soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo (242 million).

After the businesswoman, in a number of followers on Instagram is the singer Selena Gomez (195 million), her stepsister Kim Kardashian (192 million), the soccer player Leonel Messi (169 million), the singer Beyoncé (156 million), the singer Justin Bieber (151 million) and footballer Neymar (143 million).

Currently, Kylie Jenner lives in Los Angeles, California, United States, next to her daughter Stormi Webster, whom she had with rapper Travis Scott. Kylie is one of the world’s favorite stars, businesswoman, socialite, designer, model, influencer, and YouTuber who shares fashion and beauty tips that have given her the popularity she enjoys.

In her social networks, she shares her life of luxury, beauty, and works as a cosmetic products entrepreneur. Her followers are very loyal, since they are always on the lookout for her publications to support her, and also to buy each new product that she puts on sale.