KYLIE JENNER TAKES OFF HER EXTENSIONS AND SHOWS HOW LONG HER HAIR REALLY IS

The extension very long (and expensive) of Kylie Jenner are the key points of her beauty look. So, whenever she decides to get rid of it to show how long her hair really is it is always something quite striking.

Over the weekend, the young cosmetics entrepreneur wowed fans with new photos on Instagram, in which she revealed her natural long bob that comes just below her shoulders.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

” The cool aunt,” he titled the album, where Kylie holds her nephew Psalm West, the youngest child of her sister Kim Kardashian, in her arms.

The new ruby ​​red color with contrasting dark roots is an unexpected header that dates back to early December, we are pretty sure that Kylie with her new hue is ready to celebrate a real Hot Christmas.

The last time we saw the 23-year-old’s real hair was on her birthday weekend in August, so about five months ago. She had gone on vacation to the Tropics with friends and posted a photo-taking an outdoor shower with her short hair pulled back into a ponytail.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

We love to see the founder of Kylie Cosmetics change her look and experience the best life with her natural hair this way. Let’s hope she’ll experiment with shorter hairstyles in the future – because they look really good on her.