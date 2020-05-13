Kylie Jenner : the exorbitant price of a bag of their hand-fetish

Kylie Jenner announced on Instagram his latest acquisition in leather goods, displayed in his private jet with her hand bag fetish the very high price !

Nothing is too good for Kylie Jenner. The youngest billionaire in the world loves to spoil. His sin cute ? Cosmetics and fashion. The proof with this bag in hand… for the price it’s very salty ! In effect, Kylie Jenner only separates most of his Hermes Birkin bag, a wide-format model purple she displayed it proudly at his feet in his private jet, in a photo posted on his account Instagram Thursday, 27 February. A room sold on the market at a price of… 175 000 euros.

If the fortune of Kylie Jenner a result of its many advertising contracts such as Adidas, PacSun, or even of its gains obtained thanks to the reality tv family, she must, above all, to its brand : Kylie Cosmetics. It sold the flagship product of the brand, a kit for the lips consisting of a red and a pen for nearly… $ 630 million since the launch of the brand in 2015 !

The last gift as of the date of Nabilla

The Birkin Hermes bag also adopted by another star, but in France this time. In effect, the husband of Nabilla, Thomas Vergaragave his beautiful bag the most expensive in the world. On Instagram, the young mother has disclosed that he had offered him the bag Himalayan Niloticus Crocodile Birkin from Hermès. A piece virtually untraceable and out of the price soaring to nearly $ 400,000 at an auction in Hong Kong.

“I am shocked, this is a mental patient. He found me the bag of my dreams. It’s been years that I’m talking about this bag, for me, it was impossible to have it. This bag is not found, it is hyper expensive”, had exclaimed Nabilla after you open the package. But when one loves, one does not count…

Sign up to the Newsletter Closermag.fr to receive free the latest news