Kylie Jenner : the prices of its sneakers, Nike explodes after a photo posted on Instagram

There is a little more than a week, Kylie Jenner posting a photo of her on his account Instagram, wearing a pair of rare Nike sneakers. Since then, their price has almost doubled !

You guessed it yet the power of influence on the sales of certain items ? It shows you today that the social networks and it-girls have fine days ahead of them ! In fact, the queen undisputed of Instagram (in other words, Kylie Jenner) posted on may 17, last a photo of it (so far, nothing abnormal) in a look very sober. Jean wide high waist and crop top white, two, basic. The centerpiece was in fact at his feet.

Here, no high heels or sandals to fur, but a pair of sneakers canon signed Nike. But it is not a question of any model, since this pair of sneakers is a model ultra rare, named SB Dunk High Ferris Bueller.

In the Face of this post that may seem insignificant, the benefits have been enormous and immediate ! Within 48 hoursthis is not less than 6 pairs of these Nike SB Dunk High Ferris Bueller which have been sold on the platform of StockX (more sales than in the last two months together !). And if their price was around $ 700 (which was already huge), these sneakers will sell out now 1 $ 100 average Is… an increase of almost 50%.

No doubt, everything that touches Kylie Jenner turns to gold !

