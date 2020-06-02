Kylie Jenner : the publication of Forbes throws a cold on the famous family Kardashian

Kylie Jenner would be furious with her mother, Kris Jenner, and refuses to answer his calls after Forbes reported that she had pretended to become a billionaire by claiming that he had inflated his personal fortune and falsified his tax returns.

According to The Sun, the magnate of the beauty of 22 years and mother of a child keep its distances with the matriarch of Kardashian/Jenner, 64 years of age, in the midst of the widely publicized scandal. A source said : “Kristhat would have gotten ten percent, of the contracts of Kylie, is in panic mode.

Kylie does not answer the phone and no longer knows who to trust. Kris is petrified the idea that Kylie could dismiss her or him to cut off the food, so that the tension is at its height”. This crisis of the mother-daughter duo could undermine their brand image and, worse yet, that they have had problems with the government”. Kylie has used his Twitter account to refute the assertions of Forbes.

On Friday 29 may 2020, Forbes, which put Kylie on the cover of its women billionaires in 2018, has been named the youngest billionaire, self-proclaimed to the world in 2019, and, once again, at the beginning of this year, has dropped an article titled “Inside Kylie Jenner’s Web of Lies-and Why She’s No Longer a Billionaire”, in which they accuse Kylie of inflating his personal wealth and to falsify its tax declarations.