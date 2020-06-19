Kylie Jenner, the youngest of the family Kardashian-risk of going to prison

Since a couple of months, the youngest of the téle-reality “the family Kardashian” faces a big problem of dealing with his status as a millionaire.

The young man would be in legal trouble for concealing information is so sensitive about its business of cosmetic products and which made him remove his title of billionaire.

In march of 2019, Kylie Jenner has earned the title of the youngest billionaire thanks to the information disclosed by the young mother.

But after studying his case, Forbes realized that the mother of Stormi had lied about the numbers, even if the latter is compatible with it.

In fact, if the allegations of Forbes, it was true, the situation would be very serious, because it is a very serious offence. According to the lawyer, Jan Handzlik, Kylie Jenner could be the subject of a criminal investigation.

And to him to declare to the Daily Mail : “I suppose that, as a minimum, the SEC (the”source” of the american stock Exchange) will begin what is called an informal survey.

And then she will be able to transform into a formal investigation. If the Justice department decided to turn it into a criminal case if so, this could include prison sentences for any person who is responsible”.

Kylie Jenner, despite the situation remains relaxed as it was published this morning in his account of Instagram a new range of products for their customers.

This article first appeared in : https://afriqueshowbiz.com/kylie-jenner-risque-la-prison/