Kylie Jenner too privileged to complain of the confinement, the users take to it

Unlike Evangeline Lilly, who has drawn the ire of internet users by refusing to accept the confinement imposed by the Coronavirus, Kylie Jenner was, she bent to the new rules and remains secluded in his house in Los Angeles with her daughter Stormi to prevent the spread of the disease. So that the time begins to be long, and that the ideas to deal with run out of the 22-year old woman expressed her despair at her some 168 million followers by posting a photo of herself with the caption : “I’m bored in the house and in the house I’m bored”a message that is not spent with his community.

According to some users, Kylie Jenner would be far too privileged to complain of the confinement and they have not hesitated to let him know : “You are in this big house and you come again to bother you… Rest in a place of the house for several days and then another few days as most of us have only a single location in which to stay during this whole quarantine”, “who cares ! You could rather go feed the homeless or do something useful”, “I love to see how the billionaires with a bowling alley and a cinema in their home bored” could any one in particular to read. While waiting to find out if the main interested respond to these comments, please know that crazy revelations say that Kylie Jenner would have been a consumer of drugs before the birth of Stormi.