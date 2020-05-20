Kylie Jenner travels to Disney World with Travis Scott, and their daughter, Stormi

To celebrate the 2 years of her daughter Stormi, Kylie Jenner has taken her to Disney World with her aunt, Kourtney Kardashian, and her grandmother Kris Jenner. Travis Scott, the ex-boyfriend of Kylie, was also part of the trip.

Kylie Jenner has offered a wonderful gift to her daughter Stormi for her second birthday : a family trip to Disney World, the famous amusement park in the effigy of Mickey Mouse and all the characters of Disney studios, in Miami, Florida. If the happy mommy is a little early to celebrate the birthday of her only daughter, who was born on the 1erFebruary 2018, it has not failed to publish photos of her fabulous trip to wonderland on his account Instagram on Wednesday 22 January.

On the pictures the 22-year old woman has posted, you can see her posing with a friend in outfits, ultra-trendy, their two children, comfortably seated in pushchairs monogrammed two-F of the brand Fendi. The tycoon’s make-up is, however, well kept posting photos of her and her daughter in the company of her ex-boyfriend, Travis Scott. The rapper was in fact part of the journey, as revealed by a video posted by a fan on Twitter, and some photos revealed by the “Daily Mail”.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott at Disney land together, nice. pic.twitter.com/SReuba8ZN1 — Travisscott_is_Laflame (@travisscott_la) January 22, 2020

The trio was accompanied by relatives of Kylie : her half-sister Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter Penelope, as well as her mother Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble have let themselves be carried away by the magic of the park. The last time that Travis Scott was taken in photo with the youngest of the clan Kardashian-Jenner, and her daughter, it was in August 2019, for the promotion of his documentary Netflix called “Look Mom I Can Fly”.

A pregnancy hidden from the eyes of the world and a break well-publicized

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have separated last October after having been together for two years, and have solidified their love with the birth of Stormi. The pregnancy of the pretty brunette had been kept a secret until the birth of her baby : “I needed to prepare me for the role of mom of the most healthy, positive, and stress free”, she had explained on the social networks after the arrival of the small in their family.

As to the reasons which are at the origin of his break with the rapper, the young billionaire has never really communicated information. The magazine “People” and the media TMZ had explained thanks to the testimonies of some relatives, that their plans for the future differed too, Kylie wanting to have another child while Travis wanted to focus on her career in music, which would have had because of their relationship.

If their separation is strongly impressed their fans and has found itself at the heart of the press, the two former seem to be on good terms. Last year, the star of “The Incredible Family Kardashian” was chosen to organize the first birthday to Stormi on the theme of the amusement park. Called “StormiWorld”, in reference to the album “Astroworld” directed by his dad, the little party had all the air of a carnival worthy of the biggest stars. During this last exit to Disney, the parents of Stormi have shown that they were there together for their daughter.

