Kylie Jenner travels to Disney World with Travis Scott, and their daughter, Stormi

To celebrate the 2 years of her daughter Stormi, Kylie Jenner has taken her to Disney World with her aunt, Kourtney Kardashian, and her grandmother Kris Jenner. Travis Scott, the ex-boyfriend of Kylie, was also part of the trip.

Kylie Jenner has offered a wonderful gift to her daughter Stormi for her second birthday : a family trip to Disney World, the famous amusement park in the effigy of Mickey Mouse and all the characters of Disney studios, in Miami, Florida. If the happy mommy is a little early to celebrate the birthday of her only daughter, who was born on the 1erFebruary 2018, it has not failed to publish photos of her fabulous trip to wonderland on his account Instagram Wednesday, January 22.” data-reactid=”20″>Kylie Jenner has offered a wonderful gift to her daughter Stormi for her second birthday : a family trip to Disney World, the famous amusement park in the effigy of Mickey Mouse and all the characters of Disney studios, in Miami, Florida. If the happy mommy is a little early to celebrate the birthday of her only daughter, who was born on the 1erFebruary 2018, it has not failed to publish photos of her fabulous trip to wonderland on his account Instagram on Wednesday 22 January.

“Daily Mail”.” data-reactid=”22″>On the stereotypes that the young woman of 22-year-old has posted, you can see her posing with a friend in outfits, ultra-trendy, their two children, comfortably seated in pushchairs monogrammed two-F of the brand Fendi. The tycoon’s make-up is, however, well kept posting photos of her and her daughter in the company of her ex-boyfriend, Travis Scott. The rapper was in fact part of the journey, as revealed by a video posted by a fan on Twitter, and some photos revealed by the “Daily Mail”.

Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter Penelope, as well as her mother Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble have let themselves be carried away by the magic of the park. The last time that Travis Scott was taken in photo with the youngest of the clan Kardashian-Jenner, and her daughter, it was in August 2019, for the promotion of his documentary Netflix entitled “Look(…)” data-reactid=”24″>The trio was accompanied by relatives of Kylie : her half-sister Kourtney Kardashian and her daughter Penelope, as well as her mother Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble have let themselves be carried away by the magic of the park. The last time that Travis Scott was taken in photo with the youngest of the clan Kardashian-Jenner, and her daughter, it was in August 2019, for the promotion of his documentary Netflix entitled “Look(…)

