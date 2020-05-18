Kylie Jenner : Travis Scott “not thrilled” that she spends time with Drake

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have spent a lot of time together recently. Having promised to be there as parents for Stormi – for family celebrations and great times, they have passed not only the end of the year holidays together, but have also organized a family trip to Disneyland and the disproportionate Stormiworld for the 2 years of their daughter.

As shown in PEOPLE Magazine on February 11, 2020, Kylie, and Travis would not be ready to define their relationship. “Kylie doesn’t want the public to know all the ups and downs of her relationship with Travis. When she is ready to announce that they are back together, she will do it, “said a source remained anonymous to our fellow americans. “For the moment, they are happy. They spend most of their time together with Stormi“, she added.

As a reminder, the breakdown of Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner had been announced last October by TMZ.com. It was then revealed that the couple had decided to take a break. During their separation, there has been many relationships from one evening to the young billionaire, especially with her ex Tyga, but also with Drake, a friend of Travis. “He obviously was not delighted that she sees other men. Travis protects a lot Kylie“said the same source.

For now, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott continue to see regularly. This weekend, they shared the same limousine to get to a after party the Oscars, with Kylie, Kourtney and Khloé Kardashian. As we have seen in several stories Instagram, the rapper has been turning some of his doobies in the limo, placing Kourtney in a second state (it has even consumed gluten in spite of his intolerance). This would be only a matter of time before Kylie and Travis announce to be new as a couple.