Kylie Jenner unrecognizable without makeup, fans in shock

In the era where social networks are ubiquitous in our daily lives, the stars are more numerous to show themselves without makeup. The goal : to pass a message on hormonal acne as has been done by EnjoyPhoenix, to show that they have buttons such as Emma Cakecup or even show his face in the midst of a crisis of psoriasis as did Kim Kardashian. In short, to show that they are like everyone else, despite the image that they return.

Kylie Jenner méconaissable without makeup

But unlike his half-sister, Kylie Jenner has never revealed without makeup. Whether it be on Instagram, where she is among the celebrities most followed in the world, with 171 million subscribers, or at each of its outputs, the one who has her own line of cosmetics Kylie Cosmetics is always perfectly made-up… except in containment. And for good reason, photos, unveiled on Tuesday 21 April 2020 show the star of reality tv no makeup, hair is natural… and she is totally unrecognizable !

Fans shocked

Photos taken in Beverly Hills, while she was visiting her friend Stassie Karanikolaou, which have shocked the internet users. “This is how the quarantine has transformed Kylie Jenner in white girl”, can we read on Twitter, or “Mdrrr’ make-up artist Kylie this is Harry Potter I see no other explanation”. Many of them qualify as’scam“while others take their defence and ensure that it remains beautiful, even in the natural…