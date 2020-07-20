Kylie Jenner unveils her new personalized car!

Kylie Jenner has a lot of money and she’s not afraid to let it be known. The starlet has unveiled her new luxury car!

Kylie Jenner is only 22 years old but the young woman reigns over a real empire. Indeed, the starlet has many brands and she knows a huge success with her cosmetics. Moreover, not long ago, she was mentioned as the youngest woman billionaire.

Kendall’s sister may have cheated on her fortune, but it’s clear that she doesn’t run out of money. Indeed, several months ago she bought a villa for more than 36 million dollars. Besides, she spent all confinement there with her daughter Stormi.

However, this Saturday, July 18, Kylie Jenner made a lot of talk about her because of a new acquisition. Indeed, the star bought a new car and she did not hesitate to personalize it.

The star must have been very patient to receive her new Rolls Royce, but it seems that she is very happy to be able to show it on Instagram.





Kylie Jenner unveils her $300,000 car!

Kylie Jenner said she had to wait a long time to receive her new Rolls Royce. “ I ordered it almost a year ago and it’s finally here,” she told Instagram Story. So why did Kylie have to wait so long?

Stormi’s mom’s new car isn’t just a vehicle. Indeed, the Rolls Royce is all black from the outside but it has been personalized in the image of the star. On the social network, the young woman revealed that the interior of the machine was all pink!

The seats and also the steering wheel of Kylie Jenner’s car are Barbie pink. Then, we can see that she engraved the Rolls Royce with the first name of her daughter Stormi. ” Stormi’s mom ” she engraved near the vehicle door.

In any case, Kylie has shelled out a fortune for this new luxury car. Indeed, according to Hollywood Life, the starlet would have spent more than 300,000 dollars. Enough to make you dizzy but nothing is too good or too expensive for the young woman.