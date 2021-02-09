Kylie Jenner unveils her terrace in her $36.5 million villa!

Watch your eyes… Kylie Jenner has just shared several images of the terrace of her dream villa in the Turks and Caicos Islands!

To celebrate her daughter’s 3rd birthday, Kylie Jenner decided to take part of her family to the Caribbean for a luxury holiday! Indeed, her sisters Kim, Kourtney, and Khloé Kardashian and their children are also in attendance!

Thus, this Monday, February 8, 2021, the beautiful Kylie Jenner unveiled never-before-seen images of the terrace of villa XXL where she and her family have taken up residence! Orange, fireplace, ultra-modern design, the terrace of the house in which the beautiful brunette of 23 years stays looks beautiful!

KYLIE JENNER’S DREAM VACATION HEAVILY CRITICISED

Others, on the other hand, are far from being so positive! Indeed, many find the many holidays of the beautiful Kylie very indecent! And for good reason, she already lives in a dream place in her home in Calabasas, California!

What’s more, Stormi’s mom goes on vacation a lot these days… Trips in the middle of a pandemic that shock many of its subscribers! “While we are confined to our small apartments… Kylie Jenner is living her best life in the Caribbean! »

Or: “She thinks of all those who cannot travel and who suffers from covid? Kylie and her family are so unconscious! Can you read on the social network of Travis Scott’s ex-girlfriend!

Comments that are surely not pleased the principal concerned … However, she continues to share images of her dream vacation!