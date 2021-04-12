Kylie Jenner very close to her sister Khloe Kardashian on Instagram!

Kylie Jenner comes to the rescue of Khloe Kardashian. While the latter is much criticized, her sister has shown herself very close to her

On her Instagram account, Kylie Jenner was very close to her sister Khloé Kardashian. The latter is going through a difficult time as her fans continue to criticize her. The youngest of the Jenners is a gift of great support!

A PHOTO THAT KHLOE KARDASHIAN DOES NOT ASSUME!

Although she is one of the most beloved Kardashian sisters, Khloé Kardashian has received a lot of criticism on social media. Internet users can no longer stand his massive use of filters and retouching on his photos.

Everyone would like to see her much more natural, as they are used to seeing her on TV, in the program of the Incredible Kardashian family. Over the Easter weekend, an assistant to the young woman shared a photo of herself in a bikini.

Immediately online, it was deleted. And for good reason, it was not retouched before its publication. Kylie Jenner and the Kardashians saw red! Since some people have fun reposting the original photo on Instagram.

So Kylie Jenner’s sister decided to sue all those who continue to share it. A few days ago, she shared a new photo of her body with the following caption:

“The photo that was online this week was beautiful. But as someone who has struggled against the image of my body all my life… When someone takes a picture of you that is not flattering and who also has bad lighting… »

“And that doesn’t show your body as it is after working hard to get to this point… And then sharing it with the world (…) You should therefore have the right to request that it is not online, no matter who you are.«

KYLIE JENNER IS WHOLEHEARTEDLY WITH KHLOÉ

Kim’s sister went on: “My body, my image and the way I choose to show myself and what I want to share is my choice. It is therefore not for anyone to decide or to judge what is acceptable or not. »

Since then, Khloé has received a great wave of support from friends, family, and business partners. Many applauded her for opening up her fight against her lack of confidence.

Her sister Kylie Jenner did not fail to support her! Yesterday, she shared a photo of them, where they can be seen holding hands: “It will last forever, until the end of time,” she writes in a commentary.

A beautiful proof of love that proves that Kylie Jenner will always be present for her big sister. Especially in this fight, she’s been fighting for several years now.