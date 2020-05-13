Kylie Jenner was flying frequently on board of the helicopter of Kobe Bryant

The helicopter crash which has claimed the lives of nine people, including Kobe Bryant and his daughter of 13 years, particularly affects the young queen of cosmetics and influenceuse Kylie Jenner.

The latter used often the helicopter of Kobe Bryant for many different occasions, she shared in its story Instagram Monday.







Instagram Kylie Jenner

His last use of the device dates back to November of last year, when she had brought her Dream to do a helicopter tour for her third birthday.

In his publication, Instagram, Kylie Jenner said she knew very well the driver Ara Zobayan who was flying still the helicopter of Kobe Bryant when it was used. She describes it as a “nice man”.

On Sunday, Kylie Jenner also shared a photo of Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna on his account Instagram noting that she “had no words” and that she “was praying for this wonderful family”.