Kylie Jenner wealthy, it is named billionaire and the youngest for the second time in a row

A beautiful success ! If last November Kylie Jenner announced separation from her business Kylie Cosmetics making of the German firm Coty the majority shareholder with 51% of the shares, it is clear that the 22-year old woman always carries out its business with the hand of a master, sinceshe has just been named for the second consecutive billionaire the youngest ! In effect, Forbes has just unveiled his famous list of personalities of the richest in the world and Kylie Jenner has had the happiness to learn that she was once again the first place in coveted.

As a reminder, the youngest of the clan Kardashian-Jenner had made his entrance into this prestigious ranking for the first time in march 2019, dethroning then the title of the billionaire and the youngest, Mark Zuckerberg. A big shock for Kylie who had confided at the time : “I never expected anything. I had not planned for the future. But the recognition is really good and it’s a nice pat on the back”. Today at the head of an empire in the cosmetic estimated at 1.2 billion dollars, the 22-year old woman has a future of more safe ! In the meantime other new the concerning, check out the amount of the fortune of Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy).