Kylie Jenner, who was accused of imitating Beyonce

Kylie Jenner is at the center of a new scandal on social networks, involving, this time, Beyoncé. The business woman of 22-year-old has posted a picture on his profile Instagram wearing a green dress, leopard printed, and revealing long blond curls.

Everything was for the better, until fans of the pop singer Beyoncé will notice that this look was very similar to the one that the diva wore during her world tour in 2014.

Several points are almost identical : the blonde locks make-up, passing clearly by the pattern and the shades of the look, Kylie would try to look like the pop diva, leading to a wave of negative reactions about the “cosplay”.

Last week, Kylie had already replicated the style of the singer, wearing an outfit of a Marine Greenhouse, which is almost identical to the one Beyonce wore during a basketball game in may 2019.

Kylie Jenner really asked her doctors to give her that beyonce smh https://t.co/qPvMNZRpBL pic.twitter.com/con4VPV3lz — Hyperbolic Time Chamber Bron (@Irv_Do) March 6, 2020

On Instagram, Kylie shared the photo with the caption : “I am my own muse”, a quote from fashion designer Tom Ford, the designer of the dress as controversial.