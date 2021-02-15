Kylie Jenner: Why didn’t she want to do Keeping up with the Kardashians?

Yet a star of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Kylie Jenner didn’t want to be a hit at the time.

When she was younger, Kylie Jenner didn’t want to be on Keeping Up With The Kardashians at all. The reason is really surprising!

What would Kylie Jenner’s life have been like if her family hadn’t participated in Keeping Up With The Kardashians? Today, the 23-year-old boasts one of the biggest fortunes in the world.

Indeed, this reality show has allowed him to gain immense notoriety. So little Stormi’s mom was able to follow up on the projects. And, of course, embrace glory every time.

Still, Kylie Jenner could well have had a very mundane life. And for good reason, the star with millions of followers on social networks did not want to expose himself in front of the cameras.

It’s quite simple: she didn’t want to participate in Keeping Up With The Kardashians at all. A title that could be translated as The Incredible Kardashian Family.

So it was his big sister Kendall Jenner who told the New York Times: “Kylie and I, for a very long time, we didn’t want to be a part of it. We just wanted to go to our rooms and on iChat with our friends. »

A few years later, Travis Scott’s former girlfriend confirmed the information. Besides, the young woman does not see reality TV very positively.

“Having a reality show, everyone feels like they know you, but that’s only 10% of my life. There’s a whole other side of me that people don’t see. That’s what she thinks!

KYLIE JENNER HAS A PROJECT

Still, it seems Kylie Jenner hasn’t quite hung up the keys to reality TV. As we revealed, two months ago, the pretty brunette and Kim Kardashian could well prepare a brand new show.

Thus, the two stars would have signed an exclusive contract with Disney. Subsequently, the show would be available on the Hulu and Star platforms, two subsidiaries of the same group.

So that’s what the Disney COM team revealed. Before pointing out that it is, first of all, a “multi-year partnership” with their mother, Kris Jenner. However, nothing else has been revealed. Yes, it’s a shame…

So no one knows what the roles of Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner will be on screen. For now, fans of the two sisters will have to arm themselves with a little patience.

One thing is for sure, it is the mother of the famous tribe always shows up to manage the business of her children. A real mom-chicken and momager! However, we will have to keep a close eye on the coming weeks. Case to follow!