Kylie Jenner : why Forbes pulls him back harshly to its title as the youngest billionaire in the world ?

Kylie Jenner, who was being crowned youngest billionaire in the world, has been harshly ejected from the club. The magazine Forbes is the origin of his impeachment, then he had it powered several years following on its cover. The star would have to swell its revenues.

Scandal in sight for Kylie Jenner and her clan. The one that has based its reputation in recent years on the image of her (almost)” self-made billionaire “going to have to give up the free publicity that gave him such a title on the international scene. In fact, while Forbes had celebrated several times one of the influenceuses most strategists on the planetthe american magazine has caused his demotion to the “simple” rank of millionaire. In 2018, Kylie Jenner had, only two years after the release of its first gloss and at 21 years of age, reached a status that Mark Zuckerberg had waited for up to 23 years. The famous monthly would be ultimately estimated the value of the personal wealth of Kylie Jenner at “only” 900 million.

A display of wealth extravagant

Forbes has launched serious accusations against the younger of the sisters Kardashian-Jenner, based on the statements of Coty, the multinational parent of Kylie Cosmetics. The latter would have been involved to maintain this “trickery”, with the unpacking of wealth and in providing for the journalists of the tax returns falsified. The reporters in question would have found Kylie Cosmetics, a beauty product, held at 51% by Kylie Jenner, would not be as profitable as it would have suggested. In addition, Forbes to stir the knife in the wound by noting that after the health crisis, the revenues of the company are expected to be even lower. If the facts are confirmed, the mom Stormi would be the only personality to inflate its earnings to improve its public image ! Kylie Jenner has responded to the accusations on Twitter :” I get up to with this new. I thought it was a well-known site… All I see are a number of incorrect statements and assertions without evidence lol. I never asked for any title or tried to lie to achieve it. Point “. She is reassured, however, the “world after”, put perhaps less emphasis on the status of a billionaire as a sign of social success !