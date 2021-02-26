Kylie Jenner will give a card with $80, 000 to fan!

Kim Kardashian’syounger’s sister, 23-year-old entrepreneur Kylie Jenner shared on her Instagram account a sweepstakes with which her fans were more than delighted and excited by the fact that there is a chance of being able to earn $80,000.

The prize will be given on a free card to spend on whatever the owner wants, the entrepreneur shared the post a day ago, so you still have the opportunity to participate, so we recommend that you take advantage of the remaining time.

Being a big social media celebrity Kylie Jenner has had an impressive response from her fans, on Instagram she has just over 217 million followers, so the fact that her posts have more than a million like’s is more than just common.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie 🤍 (@kyliejenner)

Kylie Jenner’s publication has 7 million 279 thousand 755 like’s, surely this figure will continue to increase, in terms of comments exceeding 160 thousand, a figure that would surprise anyone quite a bit because this amount is usually smaller, although it is more than obvious that it is due to the instructions given by the beautiful influencer.

Who wants to earn a prepaid credit card with $80,000 (to spend however you want) plus everything shown here with me?” kylie Jenner wrote.

The beautiful celebrity was sitting on a short staircase in front of a beautiful dark grey door and walls of a similar color, on its sides we find several bags of the brand Louis Vuitton, are a total of 16, among the products that we find are some suitcases, kangaroas, handbags and others.

You still have a chance to earn all this, it’s only two steps you have to follow, the first one according to their instructions is to follow the page that appears in their description and in turn follow the accounts that follow, then you must tag the person with which you would share the prize (so it has so many comments).

All these movements can be made in a short period of time, it serves that people who tag are in turn encouraged to enter the draw, to return again to the publication of the model you must do so through the page that you will follow takes that into account because the entrepreneur specified it.

In order not to beat in the event that you are the one selected you must have your profile must be public, it will be revealed to the winner after 48 hours after Kylie Jenner’s publication.

It should be clarified that no brand is sponsoring Kylie Jenner and her draw, according to what she mentions in her description the prize has approximately one hundred thousand dollars, the participants must be over 18 years of age, the contest will be officially closed from February 26, 2021, to 19:00 hours.

The draw is for everyone not only for people living in the United States just like her, the winner of the sweepstakes will be posted to the Instagram account you will follow to participate and also on their official page, in the model post wrote the name of the page and also the Instagram.

Before finishing the description, he clarified that they release Instagram from all responsibility, one last detail is that in order to participate you do not need to make any purchase, so the draw is usually most secure.

Surely the publication has been very popular by its millions of followers around the world, so don’t wait any longer and take advantage of this great opportunity.