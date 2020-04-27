Kylie Jenner : Without extensions, she finally opened her real hair very short

We saw Kylie Jenner with all the hair cuts imaginable in recent years. Purple, green, blue, red, short bob, long tresses, which descend to the bottom, blow drying, big curls… the billionaire at the head of Kylie Cosmetics has chained all the looks, not revealing almost never his real hair.

Since mid-February, the mom of Stormi (2 years old) with brown hair long and smooth, with hints of darker. A hairstyle that requires a lot of maintenance. Monday, 9 march 2020, Kylie Jenner has unveiled several videos of it being done to touch up the roots by his hairdresser colorist at home Cassondra Kaeding. The product is still on the top of her head, she filmed, and thus reveals her hair au natural.

Wet, her hair came to him below the knees. But in reality, Kylie Jenner is far from having such long hair : she wears a short bob. This is not the first time that the sister of Kim, Kourtney, Kendall and Khloé reveals her real hair. Last month, she had shared several videos of her with another hairdresser, Jesus Guerrero, the origin of this short cut. One that would once again be in a relationship with Travis Scott only reveals itself in rare occasions. Of what to satisfy the curiosity of his fans.