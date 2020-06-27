Kylie Jenner without makeup, unrecognizable, and fans in a state of shock!

Ads

Kylie Jenner: The star of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians “ it became one of the youngest billionaire and self-proclaimed world through the promotion of its range of makeup and that always appear in the best light, in a flawless look.

Seen in the street at the end of the week, without makeup and without your usual look, it was almost unrecognizable…

Kylie Jenner does not comply with the containment

The 22-year old woman is very much present in the social media since the beginning of the contention-related coronavirus, encouraging his fans to stay at home to be sure. But it seems that she has not followed his own advice on Sunday, when he was in Beverly Hills visit his best friend Stassie Karanikolaou.

The two friends are usually inseparable, but they have been separated for weeks after the Americans, like many citizens in the world have been urged to take their distances with respect to the other to avoid the spread of COVID-19.

Kylie, who shares custody of her two year old daughter, Stormi, with your ex Travis Scott, to get rid regularly of her makeup when she is alone in the house, but comes out very rarely in public without putting on makeup first.

On Sunday, she seemed very comfortable when she got out of her car without all the makeup, get rid of your socks and your shoes !

Without makeup, Kylie, the youngest of the brothers and the sisters Kardashian-Jenner, shown in a natural way, without any kind of artifice. And in place of styling your brown hair with extensions, as usual, she tied her hair in a bun, without taking out the braids that she loves so much to achieve in general.

Kylie without make-up, the fans in a state of shock

Kylie wore a sweater comfortable and had a relaxed smile in the face of numerous photographers present to capture the moment. Visibly, they appear without makeup and without hair, in a unkempt appearanceseemed not to embarrass her too much.

He carried a large bag of chips Lays and water when she went to her car, walk barefoot on the ground. A member of his security team was waiting near his Mercedes G-Wagon caramel color, to open the door and help him to enter. It was parked behind the black Mercedes of Stassie, equipped with a license plate of the staff that bears his name.

Last month, Kylie was one of the many celebrities that general Jerome M Adamssurgeon american, had been asked to use its influence to encourage people to stay in their homes.

Kylie had then passed the message on to his millions of followers, twitter : “I hope that everyone is feeling well ! It is so important at this time to put in quarantine to ensure that they are not put at risk, or that no one can endure this virus. “

Then she had published a series of articles in his account of Instagram, which stressed the importance of staying at home.

It is not known if Kylie came in Stassie, but she was photographed in the process of maintenance of a from a safe distance as she stood at the bottom of the stairs of the house of Stassie, speaking to his friend who was on the threshold of the door.

Anyway, the output of Kylie Jenner without makeup has caused the social networks, many fans of the young woman could not believe that it shows, without makeup, in the streets of Beverly Hills.