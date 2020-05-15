Kylie Jenner without makeup, unrecognizable, the fans remain in shock!

Kylie Jenner: The star of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians “ became one of the youngest billionaire and self-proclaimed world through the promotion of its range of make-up and appearing always in the best light, in a flawless look.

Spotted in the street at the end of last week, without makeup and without its usual appearance, it was almost unrecognizable…

Kylie Jenner does not comply with the containment

The 22-year old woman is very present on social media since the beginning of the containment-related coronavirus, encouraging his fans to stay home to be safe. But it seems she has not followed his own advice on Sunday, when she went in Beverly Hills visit his best friend Stassie Karanikolaou.

The two friends are usually inseparable, but they have been separated for weeks after that Americans, like many citizens in the world have been urged to take their distances relative to the other to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Kylie, who shares custody of her two year old daughter, Stormi, with his ex Travis Scott, get rid regularly of her makeup when she is alone in the house, but comes out only very rarely in public without putting on makeup first.

Sunday, she seemed very comfortable when she got out of her car without makeup, getting rid of his socks and his shoes !

Out without makeup, Kylie, the youngest of the brothers and sisters Kardashian-Jenner, is shown naturally, without any artifice. And instead of styling her brown hair with extensions, as usual, she tied her hair in a bun, without carrying out the braids that she loves so much achieve usually.

Kylie without make-up, the fans in shock

Kylie was wearing a sweater comfortable and had a relaxed smile in the face of numerous photographers present to capture the moment. Visibly, appear without makeup and without hair, in a unkempt appearanceseemed not to embarrass her too much.

She was carrying a large bag of chips Lays and water when she went to her car, walking barefoot on the ground. A member of his security team was waiting near his Mercedes G-Wagon caramel color, to open the door and help him to enter. It was parked behind the black Mercedes of Stassie, equipped with a license plate personal bearing his name.

Last month, Kylie was one of the many celebrities who general Jerome M Adamssurgeon american, had been asked to use their influence to encourage people to stay in their homes.

Kylie had then passed the message on to his millions of followers, tweeting : “I hope that everyone is feeling well ! It is so important in this time to put you in quarantine to ensure that we do not put at risk, or that no one can bear this virus. “

Then she had published a series of articles on his account Instagram, which stressed the importance of staying at home.

It is not known if Kylie came in Stassie, but she was photographed in the process of keeping a from a safe distance as she stood at the bottom of the stairs of the house of Stassie, speaking to her friend who was on the threshold of the door.

Anyway, the output of Kylie Jenner without makeup has stirred up the social networks, many fans of the young woman couldn’t believe that it shows, without makeup, in the streets of Beverly Hills.