Kylie Jenner works online for beach swimsuits and accessories

The star of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ has registered the brands ‘Kylie Swim’ and Kylie Swim by Kylie Jenner’.

Kylie Jenner works on a new collection of swimsuits and accessories for the summer.

The star of ‘Keeping Up With The Kardashians’ appears to be formulating plans for a new clothing collection after she filed legal documents to register the terms “Kylie Swim” and Kylie Swim by Kylie Jenner.”

As part of this new collection, Kylie is reportedly looking for sunglasses, swimming goggles, beach bags, towels, and blankets, as well as swimsuits, coverts, hats, and footwear, all the items anyone needs for a perfect beach day, TMZ reports.

Kylie has several businesses, including its Kylie Cosmetics brand, which has made it a millionaire, with a fortune estimated at US$700 million.

