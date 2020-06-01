Kylie Jenner worried about her daughter Stormi !

With the pervasiveness of racism in the United States and the mansque of justice toward african-americans, Kylie Jenner has become very afraid for Stormi !

The death of George Floyd continues to shake the United States ! In effect, the murder was openly racist that worries more than a… And among them, Kylie Jenner ! In fact, the mom is worried about Stormi ! MCE TV tells you more !

May 25, 2020, an african american arrested by a white policeman in the streets of Minneapolis ! In fact, it was nick who is suspected of having used a counterfeit $ 20 !

Quickly, the man is tackled to the ground by the police officer by the name of Derek Chauvin. A tackle which will lead to suffocation and then death… all filmed by a passers-by…

A video shocking that Kylie Jenner has obviously seen !Thus, in the United Statesdemonstrations have been taking place for several days to George Floyd gets justice !

An action that the stars as Kylie Jenner support openly to push their followers to open their eyes to the racism and also the lack of justice in the United States !

Kylie Jenner : “I fear for my daughter “

On Instagram, Kylie Jenner has posted a quote from Martin Luther king : “There is a time when silence becomes betrayal ! “A text which obviously refers to the case of George Floyd !

“I will never live personally the pain and fear that many black people pass by every day, but I know that no one should have to live in fear and that nobody deserves a death like George Floyd and many others. (…) “ Has written Kylie.

And to add. “I fear for my daughter Stormi . I hope for a better future for it. My heart breaks for the family and friends of George Floyd. Don’t let his name sink in oblivion ! “

Kylie Jenner concluded finally, as well : “Keep sharing, keep watching, keep talking, because that is the only way we can unite to make this change and awareness if necessary. Rest in peace, George Floyd!”

Tags : kylie jenner – Kylie Jenner george floyd – Kylie Jenner Instagram – Kylie Jenner justice George floyd – Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner – kylie jenner photo – Kylie Jenner racism stormi – kylie jenner travis scott