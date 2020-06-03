Kylie Jenner would not be a billionaire, it reacts ! • RAPRNB

While it had been announced as the youngest billionaire in the world, Kylie Jenner would exaggerated the amount of his fortune in tax documents that she provided to Forbes. Still far from the billions of dollars depending on the media financial, the influenceuse has reacted to this new…

While it is said to have spent over 100 million euros in 2019 (between purchases of homes and private jet), Kylie Jenner is not finally a billionaire… As a reminder, the young entrepreneur and influenceuse of 22 years had made its entry in the prestigious ranking Forbesthere has been a few months, with a flattering, since she had been announced as the youngest billionaire self-taught in the world. But the magazine has made public a survey of several months on the heritage of theinfluenceuse, that would not be eventually that of $ 900 million. In this report, some key information to note : a expertise, for example, has re-evaluated the participation of 51 % of the company Coty in Kylie Cosmetics, including units acquired (by Coty) for a value of $ 1.2 billion would bring the young woman in the club of billionaires. But the company Coty advance, moreover, that the turnover of the company cosmetic products would be overestimated. The value and the activity of the company therefore would have been greatly overvalued by the star of the 179 million subscribers on Instagram, what a misleading estimate of his fortune…

Kylie Jenner responds to Forbes

The ex-girlfriend of Travis Scott quickly responded so angry on Twitter, claiming that these statements were false, while seeking to discredit the media Forbes : “That’s what I fell when I woke up. I thought it was a respectable site. All I see is a series of incorrect statements and assertions without proof lol. I’ve never been asked to “title” or never even try to lie. Point.” Forbes replied the assertions the influenceuse by the through Matt Hutchison, the head of the communication : “The investigation was triggered by documents recently filed revealed gross disparities between the information provided in private to journalists and made public to the shareholders. Our reporters have spotted inaccuracies, and have spent months to check the facts. We encourage the lawyer to re-read the article.” In effect, the public statements of Coty revealed discrepancies between the statements of Kylie Jenner, and the reality. The documents filed by the company have proven that the company of Kylie would have generated $ 125 million of gains during the year 2018, a figure different from the one that the family Kardashian was announced at the magazine at the time : that is, 360 million dollars of income. In poor posture, the young shall surely be justified soon with Forbeseven though she has also stated on Twitter that she currently had other things to do than count his money !

what am i even waking up to. i thought this was a reputable site.. all i see are a number of inaccurate statements and unproven assumptions lol. I’ve never asked for any title gold tried to lie my way there EVER. period — Kylie Jenner (@KylieJenner) May 29, 2020