Kylie Jenner would not be véxée following the picnic at Drake

Last week, Drake came out a feat unheard of with the Future. A sound in which the rapper of Toronto do not hesitate to tackle severely Kylie Jenner.

After apologies, explaining that the song was three years old and that she should never have been played, the people press us waited with impatient the reaction of the sister of Kim Kardashian .

And we can say that those who were expecting a scandal will be disappointed .

According to a source close to Kylie Jenner, the latter knew that the song was old and was not surprised by the words : “She has no hard feelings about it . She knew that it was old . She and Drake are still very good friends and she just laughed, and appreciated the apology from the rappers . “

Often mocked, you can assign a lot of flaws to the clan Kardashian, but obviously the grudge is not a party to .